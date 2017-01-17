Klamath Falls, Ore. – While there were no classes Monday due to the federal holiday, more than 100 students in Klamath Falls still went to school.
This is the 22nd year the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. ‘I Have a Dream’ chess tournament has been held in Klamath Falls.
Ciara Dykstra serves as tournament director. “I think it’s a really fun event to come and hang out with your friends at least, and be competitive.”
The tournament is open to players of all ages and skill levels.
“It kind of celebrates an intellectual side of development.” Says Klamath Union High School chess player Timothy Hole. “In these youth stages, especially from elementary to high school.”
“I just like the competition.” Adds Luke Smith of Triad School. “I like those kind of games.”
While many students were enjoying the day off, Dallin Barger of Ferguson Elementary School says there’s nowhere else he’d rather be. “Being able to go here and play chess definitely beats staying home and just doing normal, everyday stuff.”
And every player brings their own style to the game.
Several years back, NBC2 asked a young player why he felt the tournament was an appropriate way to honor Dr. King. He responded, ‘Because it serves as a reminder that even a pawn can change the course of a kingdom.”