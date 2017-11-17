Home
Icy roads lead to 9 car pileup in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The crash happened just before 8 Friday morning on the Crater Lake Parkway between Shasta Way and Eberlein Avenue.

Chris Pellessier was headed to Lakeview with a load of wood when her car was hit head-on.  “A fellow was coming towards us, and he just lost control.
Came across the center median, came into our lane.”

A total of nine cars were involved in the chain-reaction crash.

“It was just absolutely sheer ice.”  Noted Pellessier.  “And then just a tiny bit of Sun on there, and you get a little water on it, and it’s crazy slick.”

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

Traffic was detoured around the accident scene for more than an hour.

