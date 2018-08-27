John McCain and Ernie Brace

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The death of Senator John McCain Saturday is sparking memories for the wife of a former P.O.W. from Klamath Falls.
Ernie Brace met John McCain in 1968 when both were in a P.O.W. camp near Hanoi.
“John and Ernie had a special relationship because of that one year when they had only each other to talk to.” Explains Nancy Brace, wife of Ernie Brace. “They were both in solitary confinement.”
Nancy Brace says the two never met face to face while they were in prison. “They were moved at various times, and never together – the met at the White House dinner given by President Nixon when the P.O.W.’s returned.”
Ernie Brace spent nearly 8 years in P.O.W. camps.
He was the longest held civilian prisoner of war in Vietnam.
Brace documented his experiences in two books: ‘A Code to Keep’, and ‘Monkey Paw Soup’.
Senator John McCain wrote the foreword for Ernie Brace’s first book, ‘A Code to Keep’.
In that foreword, McCain called Ernie Brace ‘a true American hero’, adding that he was ‘proud to call Ernie Brace a friend.”
Brace died in 2014 at the age of 83.
Senator McCain was 81 when he died Saturday.
“He sort of died the way he lived.” Noted an emotional Nancy Brace. “He did all he could to stay alive and to be well, but when it was no longer possible, he took control. And that would be so John McCain.”
The Klamath County Museum has a new exhibit on Ernie Brace.
The museum will host an opening reception for that exhibit this Saturday morning at 10.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.