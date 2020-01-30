Home
Klamath Bull and Horse Sale

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The 60th annual Klamath Bull and Horse sale is now underway at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.

The task of weighing more than 120 bulls began Thursday morning.

Stan Gorden serves as chairman for the annual sale.  “This is a big event.  This is the second largest event at this fairgrounds, and the largest one during the winter.”

The event draws about 5,000 people, which provides a big boost to local motels and restaurants.

Gorden estimates gross sales will top several hundred thousand dollars.  “Somewhere usually around half a million dollars, between all the sales and events and everything we put on.”

Gorden notes the quality of bull translates to a quality cut of meat.  “These bulls are the genetic material, the most advanced genetic material to add to the quality of the meat that they’re going to see in the supermarket.”

There are plenty of other events worth watching.

Stock dogs demonstrated their speed, agility, and intelligence at a competition in the Main Event Center.

A wide variety of vendors are open for business in a western trade show.

“So, if you’re looking for something for your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day, we have that for you too.”  Gorden adds.

The Bull and Horse Sale will continue through Sunday at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.

Here’s a link to a full schedule of events:  klamathbullsale.com

