Klamath Falls, Ore. – The 60th annual Klamath Bull and Horse sale is now underway at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
The task of weighing more than 120 bulls began Thursday morning.
Stan Gorden serves as chairman for the annual sale. “This is a big event. This is the second largest event at this fairgrounds, and the largest one during the winter.”
The event draws about 5,000 people, which provides a big boost to local motels and restaurants.
Gorden estimates gross sales will top several hundred thousand dollars. “Somewhere usually around half a million dollars, between all the sales and events and everything we put on.”
Gorden notes the quality of bull translates to a quality cut of meat. “These bulls are the genetic material, the most advanced genetic material to add to the quality of the meat that they’re going to see in the supermarket.”
There are plenty of other events worth watching.
Stock dogs demonstrated their speed, agility, and intelligence at a competition in the Main Event Center.
A wide variety of vendors are open for business in a western trade show.
“So, if you’re looking for something for your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day, we have that for you too.” Gorden adds.
The Bull and Horse Sale will continue through Sunday at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Here’s a link to a full schedule of events: klamathbullsale.com
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.