Klamath County Jail inmate death investigation

Klamath Falls, Ore. – State Police are continuing their investigation into Tuesday’s death of an inmate at the Klamath County Jail.

Emergency crews responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the ‘C’ pod of the jail shortly after three Tuesday afternoon.

“It involved an inmate of the Klamath County Jail.”  Notes Detective Brittany Gardner of the Oregon State Police.  “That it was self-inflicted, and he was alone in his cell at the time.”

52 year old Charles Marshall was arrested in May on charges including attempted murder.

Police say Marshall held his wife and teenage daughter at gunpoint.

 

E.M.T.’s and jail staff were unable to resuscitate Marshall.

Detective Gardner says Sheriff Chris Kaber contacted an outside agency.  “He called the Oregon State Police to assist in the investigation, as it did involve an inmate under his custody.”

Gardner adds the investigation is continuing.  “We interviewed the deputies that responded to the scene, medical personnel were interviewed as well, several of the inmates that were around that area were interviewed.”

The final report will be sent to the District Attorney for review.

Court records show that Marshall was in a court hearing Tuesday morning to request visitation with his daughter.

That request was denied.

