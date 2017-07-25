Klamath Falls assault, standoff ends with arrest

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A reported assault on a woman leads to a standoff, and the arrest of a Klamath Falls man.
NBC2’s Lyle Ahrens spoke with a man that may have saved his neighbor’s life.
Anthony Armbruster says his neighbor came to him Sunday afternoon asking for help. “She was crying, and said that Brian had beat her up, punched her in the face several times, held her down by the throat with a knife.”
‘Brian’ was later identified as 28 year old Brian Keith Waterbury.
Armbruster called 911 for help, but says he had to intervene when the situation escalated before police arrived. “He grabbed a knife off his waist, and he came in with a knife – there was a baseball bat I picked up off the ground, he tried to stab me, and I hit him with the baseball bat.”
Armbruster says Waterbury then drove from the scene.
Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber says police later found Waterbury’s car at a home less than half a mile away. “When they were able to find him there, they tried to make contact and he barricaded himself into a bedroom and would not respond to their calls.”
The area was sealed off due to the possibility that Waterbury was armed.
“We tried to look into the room to see where he was, we could not see him,” Sheriff Kaber said. “So the officers made entry into the room, and found him hiding in a closet.”
Waterbury was jailed on charges including second-degree assault, strangulation, and being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Waterbury appeared in court Monday afternoon for arraignment.
His bail is set at $100,000.
His next court appearance is scheduled for July 31st.