Portland teen reported missing

Portland, Ore. – A Portland teen has gone missing and may be in danger.
17-year-old Angelic Davis was last seen in Portland on July 20.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said she may be traveling to Las Vegas with an unknown man.
According to NCMEC, she may be in danger.
Davis is described as a black female, 5’5” tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
She has a tattoo on her stomach. Her naval, nose and ears are pierced.
Anyone with information about the location of Angelic is asked to call Portland police at 503-823-3333.