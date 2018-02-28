Klamath Falls DHS office may move

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Oregon Department of Human Services offices in Klamath Falls may have found a new home.
The state has identified two lots at Timbermill Shores as a possible new location for D.H.S. offices in Klamath Falls.
District Manager Jeremy Player points out the property is not far from the ‘Klamath Works’ social services campus now under construction. “We’re close to the campus, we’re also close to the courthouse, which is important for a lot of our families.”
Oregon D.H.S. Director Fariborz Pakseresht hinted at an office expansion during a visit in January. “We are looking at hopefully either leasing something new, or building something new in the next few years that brings all of our services together, and creates a bit of a larger, more newer environment.”
Player adds: “This site will allow both grandparents and grandkids to get all the services all at the same place.”
No timeline has yet been set for possible groundbreaking.
Construction is expected to take from 18 to 24 months.
Timbermill Shores is a 50 acre property that previously served as home to the Modoc Lumber Company.