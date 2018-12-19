Klamath Falls DUII candlelight vigil

Klamath Falls, Ore. – About 2 dozen people met Tuesday night at the Klamath County Courthouse to remember those killed in drunk driving crashes.
The DUII candlelight vigils in Klamath County began over 20 years ago.
“This is a remembrance for people to come, and light the candle.” Explains Glenda Lehrman of the Klamath County DUII Task Force. “And to be together to remember the loss of their loved one or friends to somebody else’s choice to drink and drive.”
Dan Hill has been playing music for the DUII vigil for more than a decade.
“This is my way of giving back.” Says Hill. “Because of an urgent need that I have as far as giving back to the community.”
The annual vigil is organized by the Klamath County DUII Task Force.
Organizers say focusing attention on the problem is making a difference, as drunk driving is no longer the number one killer of teens.
Distracted driving is now the leading cause of fatal crashes.
