Klamath Falls man gets 10 years for trying to hit Deputy with stolen car

Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man will spend 10 years in prison for attempting to use a stolen car to run over a Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputy.
Matthew Sheridan Derby pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges including attempted aggravated murder.
Charges against Derby stem from an incident that happened in December of 2017.
Derby stole a car, and led police on a high speed chase that ended when he lost control and spun out.
Derby then tried to drive the stolen car directly at Sergeant Ryan Kaber.
The Deputy fired three shots, hitting Derby, who then crashed the car into a utility pole.
Derby pleaded ‘no contest’ to multiple charges as part of a negotiated agreement.
Two of those charges were for aggravated harassment, for Derby spitting blood on a person following the incident.
