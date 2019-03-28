Home
Klamath Falls pipeline protest

Klamath Falls pipeline protest

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The debate over the Pacific Connector Pipeline and Jordan Cove Project continued Thursday in Klamath Falls.

A crowd of about 50 people attended a noon protest.

The rally was organized in conjunction with ‘No LNG Statewide Lobby Day’.

“They’re willing to disrupt the earth, disrupt the coast, and they say they can put it all back together again.”  States Teresa Wilson of Klamath Indivisible.  “And I don’t think that’s possible.”

The rally was held in front of an office opened by Pembina in Klamath Falls last November.

Tasha Cadotte of Pembina says the company is open for discussion.  “The whole purpose is to be transparent, and to be open with people.  There’s a lot of misinformation that has gone around on this project, and we want people to get the facts – we want people to come and visit us.”

The proposed Pacific Connector Pipeline would extend 229 miles from Coos Bay, to the Tuscarora pipeline hub near Malin in southern Klamath County.

The proposed route crosses sections of Coos, Douglas, Jackson, and Klamath Counties.

Jackson County commissioners have come out against the proposal, while both Klamath County commissioners and the city of Malin are supporting it.

