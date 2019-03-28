Home
Sobering Station nearing construction in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath Falls is getting closer to construction of a sobering station.

Backers asked Klamath County Commissioners Wednesday to fund the final $200,000 of the 1.4 million dollar project.

“We’re closer than we’ve ever been before.”  Notes Stan Gilbert of Klamath Basin Behavioral Health.  “We’ve just about met the financial target for construction – the site is developed, ready to go.”

Ron Woita of Sky Lakes Medical Center says the station would provide a needed service for addicts and alcoholics needing help.  “They can go there and sober up under watchful eyes, and actually access treatment if they so desire.”

The sobering station would be build on the site of the ‘Klamath Works’ campus.

Construction could begin as soon as this summer.

The project has been under consideration for about 15 years.

