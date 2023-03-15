Klamath Falls’ school qualifies for International Robotics Championship

The Mazama Robotics Club had a blast at the Oregon’s State Robotics Championship.

Their coach said this year they won 3 awards and qualified for the final international round with 4 other schools in Klamath Falls.

Here’s a few students talking about their experience.

“Every year the main goal with robotics is to get to world. i am fortunate, this is my second time qualifying for world championship”, said Mark Elfbratt.

“We are just really happy to be going to worlds again, specifically in our senior year. it’s one of our final hurray, specifically when we have put so much time into it”, added Alex Lehman.

The students work on building and coding robots on themes decided by Vex’ Robotics who organizes this championship.

These students are looking for sponsorships to participate in the final round in Houston.

