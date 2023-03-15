GPHS wrestler forfeits state title due to religious beliefs

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– A Grants Pass High School wrestler recently forfeited a state championship match because of his religious beliefs.

Parker Jarvis is a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

He’s also a star athlete at Grants Pass High School.

He made it to the state championship match of the 285 division in Portland this season.

But because the tournament was delayed by snow in Portland, his match was on a Sunday.

He said he decided not to wrestle because his faith is more important to him than a state championship.

Jarvis said, “Sunday is a day that I dedicate to god and my ability to sacrifice for him is important to me. I don’t judge what anyone else does. This is my personal choice.”

Jarvis said he got messages from other churches supporting him.

He said the decision to not wrestle has taught him a lot and it’s something that he’ll remember for the rest of his life.

