Portland Trail Blazers reveal new mascot: Douglas Fur

Jonathan Soto
PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — The Portland Trail Blazers revealed their new mascot, Douglas Fur, Tuesday night at the Moda Center during a game against the New York Knicks. Blaze the Trail Cat, the current mascot, was also there to welcome the new member of the Blazers family.
The Blazers have been hinting at a Bigfoot reveal since last week with Portland comedian Ian Karmel. Karmel, the current co-head writer for CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” was seen in videos posted on Twitter hunting for the legendary cryptid.
