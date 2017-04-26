Klamath Falls tool library

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A new library will soon be opening in Klamath Falls, but books won’t be the main item on the shelves.
Efforts are underway to create a ‘Tool Library’.
Good tools aren’t cheap, and a new group is making it easier to borrow rather than buy.
“The goal of the tool library is to make tools accessible to the Klamath Basin,” explained volunteer Anya Kawka. “So that people can improve their homes, their neighborhoods, their gardens, and their lives.”
Kawka adds you can already check out tools at libraries in Eugene and Portland. “We’ve been visiting those libraries, and doing some research to see how they operate, and how we can make it happen here in Klamath Falls.”
The library still needs volunteers, and donations of ‘specialty’ tools.
“Plumbing tools – metal welding tools,” said Kawka. “Things that are a little higher end, that people aren’t going to have laying around, and would need to borrow.”
The tool library will be located at Main and Esplanade in Klamath Falls, they hope to open July 1st.
You can find out more online: www.klamathtoollibrary.org