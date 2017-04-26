Home
Klamath Falls tool library

Klamath Falls tool library

Regional , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A new library will soon be opening in Klamath Falls, but books won’t be the main item on the shelves.

Efforts are underway to create a ‘Tool Library’.

Good tools aren’t cheap, and a new group is making it easier to borrow rather than buy.

“The goal of the tool library is to make tools accessible to the Klamath Basin,” explained volunteer Anya Kawka. “So that people can improve their homes, their neighborhoods, their gardens, and their lives.”

Kawka adds you can already check out tools at libraries in Eugene and Portland. “We’ve been visiting those libraries, and doing some research to see how they operate, and how we can make it happen here in Klamath Falls.”

The library still needs volunteers, and donations of ‘specialty’ tools.

“Plumbing tools – metal welding tools,” said Kawka. “Things that are a little higher end, that people aren’t going to have laying around, and would need to borrow.”

The tool library will be located at Main and Esplanade in Klamath Falls, they hope to open July 1st.

You can find out more online:  www.klamathtoollibrary.org 

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics