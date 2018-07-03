Klamath Falls, Ore. – Preparations are underway for ‘Klamath Freedom Days’ in Klamath Falls, which get underway Wednesday at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
“There are only three real freedom celebrations in the United States right now that are called that.” Notes Organizer Doug Brown. “So I believe we’re the largest one already – but I want to expand on that.”
Brown says a fireworks show will begin at 10 Wednesday night. “We try to increase that every year to make it more explosive, so this year is going to be spectacular to say the least.”
Brown says the celebration is done in memory of his late wife Chris. “I attended an event back in 2009, where me and my wife were part of that. By the way, I want to mention her – it’s Christine Brown. I lost her to breast cancer about two years ago, so this is our kid.”
Brown adds there’s now entry charge for Freedom Days events. “It’s about freedom. So it’s free.”
The Klamath Falls Independence Day parade gets underway at 10 Wednesday morning down Main Street, followed by a concert at Veterans Memorial Park. For more information click here.
