Klamath / Lake Food Bank still offers help to federal workers

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath / Lake Counties Food Bank is still offering help to federal employees impacted by the partial shutdown.

While federal workers have been called back, it may still take a while to process their back pay and get groceries.

Dave Sampson of the Food Bank says help is available.  “A lot of folks that are federal employees haven’t used the food bank system before – basically all they need to do is give us a call, and we’ll let them know what we can do for them.”

The Klamath / Lake Counties Food Bank is located on Maywood Drive not far from the Klamath Falls Wal-Mart.

You can find out more information at:  www.klamathfoodbank.org  or call:  (541) 882-1223

