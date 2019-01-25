Home
3 Pounds of meth seized in Klamath Falls traffic stop

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Several pounds of meth are off the streets after two men are arrested just south of Klamath Falls.

Oregon State Police made a routine traffic stop on Highway 97 just after 10 Thursday night.

Lieutenant Donnie Miller of the O.S.P. says a patrol sergeant made the stop. “Several indicators for criminal activity were observed during that traffic stop. He also has a narcotics canine that he applied to the vehicle, and did alert – and he ended up seizing approximately 3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.”

Police say suspects Robert Shane Peovich and Manuel Alejandro Mendoza also had two loaded handguns in the car.

“We don’t know what’s in that car when we’re walking up to it.” Lt. Miller said. “So it can go good, or it can go bad.  And luckily last night, everybody stayed safe.”

Both suspects are in the Klamath County Jail, with bail for each set at more than half a million dollars.

Police say they also found marijuana extract, several digital scales, and about 6 grams of cocaine during the search.

In an unrelated traffic stop, State Police in Klamath Falls pulled over a California man with a small amount of meth, a loaded handgun, and numerous syringes just 4 hours earlier.

