Home
‘Klamath Works’ crosswalk improvements

‘Klamath Works’ crosswalk improvements

Regional Video , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Safety improvements are being made at a busy overpass in Klamath Falls.

Construction is now underway on the south side of the Sixth Street overpass.

The project is aimed at improving pedestrian access to the ‘Klamath Works’ social services campus.

“This particular corner here has been a very hazardous corner.”  Notes Klamath Gospel Mission Executive Director Kent Berry.  “People are walking across, the traffic is so horrendous – and it is going to add to the safety of the pedestrians going across.”

Kristina Buckley of the City of Klamath Falls explains that signals are being installed, similar to what’s in place on Washburn Way near the Klamath Falls Fred Meyer store.  “We are in the middle of constructing a rapid rectangular flashing beacon, or a flashing signalized crosswalk between White Avenue and Stiles Way.”

Traffic will be limited to one lane during daylight hours weekdays through construction.

Buckley says completion is anticipated by May 3rd.

“And we’re just thrilled that it’s taking place.”  Adds Berry.

Construction will take place from 6:am to 6:pm, Monday through Friday.

Drivers are asked to slow down, and use caution when passing through the construction zone.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »