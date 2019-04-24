Paving scheduled for U.S. 101 slide repair

BROOKINGS, Ore. — A second lane of Highway 101 will be opened next week as workers prepare to pave the slide area north of Brookings.
In February, heavy rain caused the land under the pavement to slide destroying a quarter mile of highway and closing the road for nearly two weeks. ODOT says the road surface dropped about 40 feet and slid more than 100 feet toward the ocean.
ODOT opened the highway to a single lane on a gravel road surface in March. Heavy rain in has delayed plans to pave the area.
Beginning Monday, April 29th, Tidewater Contractors will be placing additional rock along the gravel roadway. Motorists should expect delays on Monday and Tuesday with paving set to begin on Wednesday, May 1st. The speed limit through the slide area will remain 45 mph until this fall.
ODOT says crews will rebuild the road to its original alignment this summer. The project will include three lanes with shoulders.
Similar slides near Hooskanaden Creek closed Highway 101 for 9 days in January of 1995 and 5 days in December of 1977.