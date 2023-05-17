Portland Trail Blazers land No. 3 pick in NBA draft lottery

CHICAGO, Ill. (KGW) — The Portland Trail Blazers moved up in the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night, landing the No. 3 overall pick.

The Blazers weren’t lucky enough to get the No. 1 pick, which would have given Portland the opportunity to draft a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-3 phenom from France hailed as one of the most talented prospects in NBA history.

But it was still a positive development, a move up into the Top 3, which gives the Blazers the choice between drafting one of the other top prospects in the draft — G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson and Alabama forward Brandon Miller are the other players projected to be drafted among the first three selections — or using the pick, which has tremendous trade value, in a deal to bring a star player to Portland to pair with Damian Lillard, who has been vocal about wanting an improved roster that can compete for an NBA championship.

Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin told reporters that moving up to No. 3 was a “big win” for the franchise.