Medical and emergency crews get a healthy dose of gratitude in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – People in Klamath Falls are taking steps to honor local medical teams and emergency crews.
Workers on the front lines of the Coronavirus pandemic were given a ‘thank you’ at Sky Lakes Medical Center Tuesday.
“It’s just a small thing that we can do to honor our health care officials and our first responders.” Notes event co-organizer Bob Kingzett. “They’re helping to keep us alive, and putting themselves out on the line, and risking their lives every day for us – so we can’t thank them enough.”
Dr. Grant Niskanen says he appreciates the community support. “The community response has been phenomenal. With our hospital, at the end of last week, the volunteers had made over 5000 masks.”
Workers at a drive-through testing facility were also praised for their work.
“We’ve tested more per capita than any other county in Oregon.” Notes Niskanen, adding the virus still poses a threat. “We still have to keep social distancing, the wearing of masks, and also the good hand hygiene even as we get the society going again.”
The recognition effort will continue over the next two days, with stops at Klamath County Public Health, local fire stations, and law enforcement offices.
