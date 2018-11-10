New Gospel Mission dedicated in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A crowd of nearly 300 was on hand to open the new Gospel Mission in Klamath Falls.
Executive Director Kent Berry says he’s excited to have a new building. “Today is a fantastic day to be standing in a new facility, and we have worked so hard since 2010 to pull together.”
The new Gospel Mission features a men’s dorm, a women’s dorm, and a kitchen and chapel area.
The new building replaces an old facility on Walnut Avenue that’s been serving the community a long time.
“In addition to the ribbon cutting, we’re celebrating 60 years.” Points out Berry. “This ministry began in 1958.”
Berry adds the move from the old building will take place over the next few weeks. “First of all, we will have our annual Thanksgiving meal here, November the 22nd, Thanksgiving day – and then we’ll officially move in after the first of December.”
The Gospel Mission is one of the first residents of a new social services campus being developed on the property.
The 2.7 million dollar construction costs were raised through an extensive community campaign.
