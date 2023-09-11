New Washington facility hopes to keep food waste from landfills

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KGW) — It was all smiles and applause in Longview, Washington on Thursday as dozens of state and local officials joined company leaders to break ground on a new food waste processing facility.

The facility, which will be built and run by a company called Divert, will encompass 66,000 square feet of warehouse space in the city’s Mint Farm Industrial Park and will process up to 100,000 tons of food waste per year.

But Chris Thomas, vice president of public affairs with Divert, said there’s a key factor that sets his company apart from others who deal in wasted food. While many are focused on keeping food waste out of landfills, Divert seeks to keep food from ever being wasted in the first place.

Sending food waste to a processor “should be the last step in the process,” he said. “We should be focusing first on prevention.”

To do that, Thomas said the company will work with its customers to collect data on what kind of food is being sent to Divert. Over time, they’ll be able to detect trends and provide their customers with ways to cut down on wasted food.

“We’re using that insight to help inform them on what they could have, should have, would have done better. What they will do better next time,” he said. “We recognize that 30 to 40% of all food is wasted and we need to treat that food as the valuable resource it is.”