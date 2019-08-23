Ninja Warriors come to Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A chance to test your abilities as a ‘Ninja Warrior’ is now underway at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, in the form of ‘Ninja Warrior Klamath Falls’.
The event is based on the popular NBC TV show.
“Ninja Warrior is an obstacle course television show that’s swept not only the nation, but the world.” Explains Daniel Gil, a six-time ‘American Ninja Warrior’ competitor.
Some of the popularity of the show is due to the “Ninja Warrior’ in all of us.
“When you watch Ninja Warrior, everyone – it doesn’t matter how old your are, whether you’re 6 or 60, you go: ‘I might be able to go across those monkey bar things – I think I could do that.’ So, people want to try.” Notes Jonathan Horton, an Olympic gymnastics medalist who has also appeared on the show six times.
Kids got a chance to take on the obstacle course Friday morning, and they had a lot of fun doing it.
“Kids aren’t quite as active as they used to be.” Says Gil. “Outside of sports, obstacle course racing is an incredible fun way to get kids active, and moving, and just engaged with physical fitness again.”
A $500 prize will go to the top men and women finishers at a special competition Saturday night.
“Everybody’s always wondering, ‘I wonder if I could do obstacles from Ninja Warrior’.” Horton says. “We give them a little bit of a taste of what that is like.”
“The courses are a lot of fun – they’re technical, they’re tough.” Adds Gil. “But they’re doable.”
You’ll find details and ticket information here: ninjawarriorklamath.com
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.