Home
Ninja Warriors come to Klamath Falls

Ninja Warriors come to Klamath Falls

Regional , , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A chance to test your abilities as a ‘Ninja Warrior’ is now underway at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, in the form of ‘Ninja Warrior Klamath Falls’.

The event is based on the popular NBC TV show.

“Ninja Warrior is an obstacle course television show that’s swept not only the nation, but the world.”  Explains Daniel Gil, a six-time ‘American Ninja Warrior’ competitor.

Some of the popularity of the show is due to the “Ninja Warrior’ in all of us.

“When you watch Ninja Warrior, everyone – it doesn’t matter how old your are, whether you’re 6 or 60, you go:  ‘I might be able to go across those monkey bar things – I think I could do that.’  So, people want to try.”  Notes Jonathan Horton, an Olympic gymnastics medalist who has also appeared on the show six times.

Kids got a chance to take on the obstacle course Friday morning, and they had a lot of fun doing it.

“Kids aren’t quite as active as they used to be.”  Says Gil.  “Outside of sports, obstacle course racing is an incredible fun way to get kids active, and moving, and just engaged with physical fitness again.”

A $500 prize will go to the top men and women finishers at a special competition Saturday night.

“Everybody’s always wondering,  ‘I wonder if I could do obstacles from Ninja Warrior’.”  Horton says.  “We give them a little bit of a taste of what that is like.”

“The courses are a lot of fun – they’re technical, they’re tough.”  Adds Gil.  “But they’re doable.”

You’ll find details and ticket information here:  ninjawarriorklamath.com

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »