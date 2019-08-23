Suspects steals barriers from Medford middle school

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are asking for help locating a thief who stole steel barriers from a local school.
The Medford Police Department said three freshly-painted yellow steel posts designed to protect the Hedrick Middle School playground from vehicles was stolen.
Officers shared surveillance images of the thief and the pickup truck involved.
MPD said if the suspect was reading their Facebook post about the incident, they’d consider taking it down if the stolen barriers were returned. “Posts for post,” officers said.
If you recognize the pickup truck or suspect, call Medford police. Refer to case number 19-16206.