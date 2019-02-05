No recreational marijuana sales yet in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Sales of recreational marijuana in Klamath Falls became legal on the first of this month.
But, it may be a while before dispensaries can sell cannabis to customers without a medical card.
Voters overturned a ban on recreational marijuana sales in Klamath Falls last November.
The new ordinance went into effect Friday, but dispensary owner Edward Medina Jr. still can’t sell marijuana to non-medical customers.
Medina says he’s been getting plenty of calls. “That’s about all we’re doing is answering the phone.”
He still needs to submit paperwork to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.
“Which includes a land use compatibility statement from the city.” Notes Medina. “Without that piece of paper from the city, you’re dead in the water.”
Medina got that statement from the city Friday, and submitted his application to the state for recreational sales.
“It can take months in order to hear back form the O.L.C.C., so we’re in the waiting process.” Medina says. “We have really no way to predict how long that’s going to take.”
Medina recently remodeled his sales area for expansion. “If the initiative hadn’t passed in Klamath Falls, we would likely be preparing to close, rather than to expand.”
The O.L.C.C. currently isn’t approving new dispensary license applications.
However, Medina says communities that have recently overturned bans are being put at the top of that list for consideration.
