Police search for 1-year-old victim of parental abduction

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. – Police in northern California are trying to find a little girl who was allegedly abducted Monday.
The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office said they believe 1-year-old Genesis Gabriella Gonzalez was taken from the Crescent City area by her biological father, Pedro Israel Gonzalez, and her grandmother, Eugena Lee Bradell.
Investigators think the suspects may be trying to take Genesis to the Arlington, Washington area. They may be driving a red 2014 Mazda 6 with Washington State plate BHL8842.
Eugena Bradell is described as weighing 240 pounds, 5’ tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Pedro Gonzalez has weighs about 180 pounds, is 5’5” tall with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any further information about this case, call police.