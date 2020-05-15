Home
Opening day delays

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Some restaurants will need a little more time before they’re able to reopen for business.

Pat Tarbell is working to reopen the Klamath Grill following a 6 week shutdown.

Tarbell says ordering is a bigger challenge than before.  “The whole supply chain on all levels is different for perishables – especially meats, and things like that.”

Safety precautions will extend right down to the table settings.

“You can’t have salt and pepper shakers on the table.”  Points out Tarbell.  “Jellies, and things like that you can put on the plate.”

Tarbell says extra precautions will be taken by those waiting tables.  “You need to sanitize the menus – servers have to wear a mask.”

Tarbell says he’ll be keeping a close eye on the bottom line.  “Can we make money doing it, or is it just better off to just shut her down, and say it was a good run for 28 and a half years?”

About 12 people work at the Klamath Grill, most of them part time.

Tarbell says he plans to reopen the restaurant at 6 AM on Tuesday the 19th.

