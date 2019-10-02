Oregon Judicial Department data breach

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Oregon Judicial Department is reaching out to those who may have been impacted by a recent data breach.
The department was targeted by a hacker on July 15th of this year.
The attack on the ‘Outlook 365’ accounts was contained within about 4 hours.
“In mid-July there was a breach, a ‘phishing scam’, that was carried out against the Oregon Judicial Department.” Explains John Powell, who serves as Trial Court Administrator for Klamath and Lake Counties. “And that security breach resulted in compromising the emails system.”
Powell says there was no breach of data in the Odyssey, or the court management system – and that to the best of his knowledge, no one in Klamath County was scammed.
The department is offering free assistance to anyone who feels their credit or financial information may have been compromised.
You can find out more here: https://www.courts.oregon.gov/news/Lists/ArticleNews/Attachments/1189/1111d5296d42194dae5b70af9679f34d-OJD%20Sub%20Notice%20FINAL%20with%20title.pdf
