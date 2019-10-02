Klamath Falls to honor fallen war hero

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A local fallen war hero will be honored with a ceremony in Klamath Falls this weekend.
Jimmy Erik Floren graduated from high school in 1964.
“Graduated from Klamath Union High School, he went to University of Oregon for 2 years.” Explains Ben Quen, who serves as Oregon State Chaplain for the Marine Corps League. “And then he had the calling to join the Marines.”
Corporal Floren died in combat in Vietnam in November of 1967 after pulling an injured colleague to safety under heavy gunfire.
“The significance of Jimmy Floren is that he was awarded the Purple Heart, the Silver Star, and the Navy Cross.” Notes Quen. “And the Navy Cross happens to be our second highest medal, second to the medal of honor.”
Crater Lake Marine Corps League Detachment Vice-Commander Spencer Martin notes the honor is extraordinary. “Out of 500,000 Marines who served in Vietnam, 491 earned the Navy Cross.”
An effort to honor Corporal Floren with a highway sign took an act of the Oregon State Legislature.
The sign will be unveiled this weekend, in a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park at 1:pm on Saturday, October 5th.
Floren’s two surviving sisters are scheduled to attend.
“Honoring Corporal Floren is actually an honor for us.” Martin notes. “It’s a privilege.”
A reception will follow at the Leatherneck Club on Main Street in Klamath Falls.
The sign will be posted on the Southside Bypass near Summers Lane.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.