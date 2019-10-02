Home
Klamath Falls to honor fallen war hero

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A local fallen war hero will be honored with a ceremony in Klamath Falls this weekend.

Jimmy Erik Floren graduated from high school in 1964.

“Graduated from Klamath Union High School, he went to University of Oregon for 2 years.”  Explains Ben Quen, who serves as Oregon State Chaplain for the Marine Corps League.  “And then he had the calling to join the Marines.”

Corporal Floren died in combat in Vietnam in November of 1967 after pulling an injured colleague to safety under heavy gunfire.

“The significance of Jimmy Floren is that he was awarded the Purple Heart, the Silver Star, and the Navy Cross.”  Notes Quen.  “And the Navy Cross happens to be our second highest medal, second to the medal of honor.”

Crater Lake Marine Corps League Detachment Vice-Commander Spencer Martin notes the honor is extraordinary.  “Out of 500,000 Marines who served in Vietnam, 491 earned the Navy Cross.”

An effort to honor Corporal Floren with a highway sign took an act of the Oregon State Legislature.

The sign will be unveiled this weekend, in a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park at 1:pm on Saturday, October 5th.

Floren’s two surviving sisters are scheduled to attend.

“Honoring Corporal Floren is actually an honor for us.”  Martin notes.  “It’s a privilege.”

A reception will follow at the Leatherneck Club on Main Street in Klamath Falls.

The sign will be posted on the Southside Bypass near Summers Lane.

