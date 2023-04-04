Oregon State Fire Marshal announces recipients for engine program

OREGON — The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office just announced the awards for its $25 million engine program.

Across Oregon, 76 local fire agencies were selected to receive type 3, type 6 or water tender engines to boost firefighting capacity.

Ashland, Brookings and Jackson County Fire District 3 are getting type 3 engines, among others.

Medford Fire and Rogue River Rural Fire Protection were among the 20 departments getting type 6 engines.

And finally, 30 agencies will get tender engines including Canyonville South Umpqua, Chiloquin-Agency Lake, Coos Bay, Gold Beach fire department and more.

“I know southwest Oregon had a heck of a time last year, there were quite a few fires all right in a row,” said public affairs director of OSFM Alison Green. “It is not uncommon for places from northwest Oregon or northeast Oregon or even eastern Oregon to come and help out the local structural fire resources in their time in need.”

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office developed the engine program to buy and strategically place new equipment across the state so agencies can work together in a time of need.

The delivery of the engines starts this spring and will roll through 2024.

