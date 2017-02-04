Home
Oregon Tech takes on Special Olympians

Oregon Tech takes on Special Olympians

Regional , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Oregon Tech Hustlin’ Owls take on a special opponent at Danny Miles Court, in a game the Owls can’t win, but nobody loses…

Former Coach Danny Miles began hosting the Special Olympians 43 years ago.

Coach Justin Parnell is carrying on the tradition.  “They always bring the energy.  It’s a lot of fun – they come out here excited, and I think it’s great for our guys, too.”

But, the Owls have yet to win.

“Every year, it’s the same thing.”  Explains Oregon Tech Player Brandon Halter.  “They come in here, and they get it done on the court.  And we try pressing them, and we just can’t get it done.”

It’s a tradition where everyone gets into the game.

Special Olympian Megan Nameny is a free-throw specialist.  “Ever since I got here, about three years ago – and I’m really good at this.”

Seth Anderson is one of many Special Olympians that are big Oregon Tech fans.  Anderson is also big on hitting three-pointers.  “I like basketball because it’s competitive, and it’s really fun.  And you really learn a lot of things.  I like Oregon Tech, because they’re a fun team to watch.”

The Hustlin’ Owl players say the Special Olympians have also played a role in helping achieve a winning record this year.

“They’re great fans.”  Notes Oregon Tech player Joel Yellow Owl.  “I think they really show enthusiasm throughout the game, and get us going behind our bench.”

And in both teams beat the hearts of champions.

At the end of the night, Oregon Tech came up short to the Special Olympians by a score of 79 to 78.

Lyle Ahrens
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.  He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.  “The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics