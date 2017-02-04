Oregon Tech takes on Special Olympians

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Oregon Tech Hustlin’ Owls take on a special opponent at Danny Miles Court, in a game the Owls can’t win, but nobody loses…
Former Coach Danny Miles began hosting the Special Olympians 43 years ago.
Coach Justin Parnell is carrying on the tradition. “They always bring the energy. It’s a lot of fun – they come out here excited, and I think it’s great for our guys, too.”
But, the Owls have yet to win.
“Every year, it’s the same thing.” Explains Oregon Tech Player Brandon Halter. “They come in here, and they get it done on the court. And we try pressing them, and we just can’t get it done.”
It’s a tradition where everyone gets into the game.
Special Olympian Megan Nameny is a free-throw specialist. “Ever since I got here, about three years ago – and I’m really good at this.”
Seth Anderson is one of many Special Olympians that are big Oregon Tech fans. Anderson is also big on hitting three-pointers. “I like basketball because it’s competitive, and it’s really fun. And you really learn a lot of things. I like Oregon Tech, because they’re a fun team to watch.”
The Hustlin’ Owl players say the Special Olympians have also played a role in helping achieve a winning record this year.
“They’re great fans.” Notes Oregon Tech player Joel Yellow Owl. “I think they really show enthusiasm throughout the game, and get us going behind our bench.”
And in both teams beat the hearts of champions.
At the end of the night, Oregon Tech came up short to the Special Olympians by a score of 79 to 78.