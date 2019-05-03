Home
‘Phoenix, Oregon’ movie shown in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – ‘Phoenix, Oregon’ – a movie produced, shot, and directed in southern Oregon made its Klamath Falls premiere Thursday night.

Barry Hanscam is the owner of Hanscam’s Bowling Center, where much of the movie was shot.

Hanscam says he never though of his bowling alley as a movie set.  “No, I never did – they came and asked me.”

Phoenix, Oregon focuses on two friends facing a midlife crisis.

Ben Piper served as one of the Executive Producers on the motion picture.  “It’s about them having tough times with the choices they’ve made in their life, and trying to come up with a new vision for themselves, and what that looks like.”

“They restore an old bowling alley.”  Points out Kim Piper, who also served as an Executive Producer.  “And they serve the world’s greatest pizza.”

Hanscam says he identifies with the characters.  “Yes, I did.  Very much – because I was that way, too.”

Directors Annie and Gary Lundgren live in Ashland.

“This film was shot 99% in Klamath Falls.”  Points out Kim Piper.  “The title, Phoenix, Oregon is from the rebirth story.”

If you missed Thursday’s showing in Klamath Falls, you can still catch the movie.

“It’s going to be in Klamath Falls for at least 9 more days.”  Explains Ben Piper.  “And if it does well, it will keep on running until it doesn’t.”

Hanscam believes the movie has a chance of striking it big.  “We’re just hoping that it gets enough play to where everybody can see it, and make a breakout.”

Hanscam says the movie has already boosted business, adding that his bowling alley recently underwent some major upgrades.

