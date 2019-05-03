‘Phoenix, Oregon’ movie shown in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – ‘Phoenix, Oregon’ – a movie produced, shot, and directed in southern Oregon made its Klamath Falls premiere Thursday night.
Barry Hanscam is the owner of Hanscam’s Bowling Center, where much of the movie was shot.
Hanscam says he never though of his bowling alley as a movie set. “No, I never did – they came and asked me.”
Phoenix, Oregon focuses on two friends facing a midlife crisis.
Ben Piper served as one of the Executive Producers on the motion picture. “It’s about them having tough times with the choices they’ve made in their life, and trying to come up with a new vision for themselves, and what that looks like.”
“They restore an old bowling alley.” Points out Kim Piper, who also served as an Executive Producer. “And they serve the world’s greatest pizza.”
Hanscam says he identifies with the characters. “Yes, I did. Very much – because I was that way, too.”
Directors Annie and Gary Lundgren live in Ashland.
“This film was shot 99% in Klamath Falls.” Points out Kim Piper. “The title, Phoenix, Oregon is from the rebirth story.”
If you missed Thursday’s showing in Klamath Falls, you can still catch the movie.
“It’s going to be in Klamath Falls for at least 9 more days.” Explains Ben Piper. “And if it does well, it will keep on running until it doesn’t.”
Hanscam believes the movie has a chance of striking it big. “We’re just hoping that it gets enough play to where everybody can see it, and make a breakout.”
Hanscam says the movie has already boosted business, adding that his bowling alley recently underwent some major upgrades.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.