Piano Project provides musical note to downtown Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Downtown Klamath Falls is getting a bit more musical, thanks to donations of some ‘playable art’.
Laty Xayavong is helping to orchestrate the Klamath Piano Project.
“Our objective is to inspire people with the arts.” Notes Xayavong. “And with music.”
Six used pianos have been donated by community members, and are being decorated by local artists.
“Then the pianos are left in place, in parks, public places.” Explains Darin Rutledge of the Klamath Falls Downtown Association. “Where people can just walk up, sit down, and play and enjoy them.”
“It’s like a multi-media art installation that’s going on downtown.” Adds Xayavong. “And hopefully, we could expand it through the outskirts of town.”
“What we’re hoping to do is kind of create a connection to the local arts scene, through both visual art and performing art.” Notes Rutledge.
Xayavong points out that more pianos are on the way. “It seems like a lot of people are wanting to get rid of their old pianos.”
There are plans to have professionals play this summer, along with plenty of amateurs.
“Whether you only know how to play chopsticks, or you can play one of Beethoven’s concertos – we want you to be able to sit down at one of these pianos, and enjoy it.” Says Rutledge.
The program is patterned after a similar effort in Fort Collins, Colorado called ‘Pianos about Town’.
The pianos will be moved inside later in the year, depending on weather conditions.
