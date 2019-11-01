Preparing for the Cascadia earthquake

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Pacific Northwest is long overdue for a massive earthquake.
A free program is coming up Saturday night in Klamath Falls aimed at helping you prepare.
Lydia Ledgerwood-Eberlein of ‘Tipping Point Resilience’ says massive earthquakes have hit the Pacific Northwest about 43 times in the last 10,000 years. “We’re in a subduction zone, which means that on average, every 240 years, there is an 8 to 9 point earthquake all along the Pacific Northwest.”
“It’s been 319 years since the last earthquake event.” Adds ‘Tipping Point’s Steven Eberlein.
A free program will be offered at the Ross Ragland Theater this Saturday night at 7.
“We are going to explore the impacts of the Cascadia subduction zone, 9 point magnitude earthquake, the really big one.” Notes Eberlein. “And how it would impact the Klamath basin.”
The presentation will also focus on what steps you can take to prepare.
“Being ready to spontaneously camp wherever you find yourself. Home, work, or car, is the best way that you could get ready for this disaster ” Eberlein suggests. “Or anything else that could strike the Pacific Northwest.”
Ledgerwood-Eberlein agrees. “There’s value in being prepared for the big one, because it gets you prepared for everything else.”
The presenters understand their subject matter well, having worked through a 9.1 earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia in 2004, and the 6 point quake in Klamath Falls in 1993.
You’ll find more information about the program here: www.TippingPointResilience.com
