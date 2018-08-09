REACH, Inc. completes $7,000,000 expansion

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A seven million dollar expansion of ‘Reach, Incorporated’ in Klamath Falls is now complete.
A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday morning to mark completion of a 5,400 office building at Reach.
“Reach is a 501c3 non-profit.” Explains Executive Director Ron Moe. “We provide employment and employment services to people with disabilities and other barriers to employment.”
Reach got its start 50 years ago as the ‘Klamath Work Activity Center’.
The company provides a variety of services and products, including the manufacture of wood pallets for local mills.
About half of the construction costs for the expansion were covered by a loan from Craft3.
“We assess risk based on the impact it has on the community.” Notes Craft3’s Stephanie Hirche. “The impact that Reach has on our community here in Klamath Falls is huge. It was a perfect project for Craft3.”
Thanks to the expansion, Moe says Reach hopes to double the number of people it serves over the next 5 years. “It’s exciting to see the community come together in such a way that allows us to provide more, and better services.”
Reach will hold a community open house on Friday from 10:30 to 2.
They’re located at 2350 Maywood Drive.
