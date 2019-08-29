Righting blighted properties in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Efforts to deal with ‘blighted’ properties in Klamath Falls are paying off.
Klamath Falls first began developing a registry of blighted homes in 2016.
“When we first started this project, really dove into it in 2017, there were 55 properties that were identified as blighted.” Code Enforcement Officer Charles Anderson says the city has been aggressive in getting those properties removed, or rehabilitated. “Of those original 55, there’s 14 left on that list.”
Anderson says police were called to one blighted home on Tunnel Street over 200 times in 2015. “Eventually, the county did take it over, it was tore down, sold to a third party, and they just turned the whole thing around.”
A new home now sits on the same property.
The owner of a home on Martin Street in the Mills Addition did a major make-over to a blighted property, putting on a new roof, and painting the home.
“We sent that owner a thank you card.” Notes Anderson. “Which is not something you get from code enforcement very often.”
Anderson adds so-called ‘zombie’ properties can pose a legal challenge. “A zombie foreclosure is when a band begins the foreclosure process, but doesn’t complete it – basically kicks everyone out of the house, and then forgets they own it.”
Klamath County government is also dealing with blighted properties.
Anderson says the county is working closely with the city. “We have meetings with county often, and basically exchange notes – what they’re doing right, and what we’re doing right – and basically try to mirror each other’s process.”
You can learn more about blighted properties in Klamath Falls here: klamathfalls.city/184/Housing-Blight
