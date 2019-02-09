Home
Robotics competition

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Is there a robot somewhere in your future?

A competition was held Saturday in Klamath Falls that may provide a glimpse into the future.

50 students from half a dozen schools met at Klamath Community College for a robotics competition.

The future of robotics is as big as the imagination – we asked students what ‘real life’ tasks they’d like a robot to perform.

“A recycling type thing – so it would pick up the bottles, tip it upside down and dump out all the nasty liquids – and then put it in the recycling bin.”

“Probably one that would clean up – that would be cool.”

“It would clean my room for me, and it would definitely do all of the dishes.”

“Building shelters and stuff – something that could lift higher up and help get into higher places.”

“To carry a lot of materials for that building – instead of just having people use these carts and everything, to carry up to the building – and have robots do that instead.”

Winners will head on to a state competition later in the year, which could then lead to nationals.

 

