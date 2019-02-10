Wildlife Images offers ‘Name a Salmon’ for Valentines Day

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– A zoo in El Paso, Texas is letting you name a cockroach after your ex this year and then feed it to a meerkat for Valentine’s Day. The Bronx Zoo has been doing a similar program since 2011 but without the morbid ending for the cockroach aptly named after someone you may or may not care about.
Now Wildlife Images is having a little fun as well but instead of cockroaches, it’s salmon.
It’s all part of the organizations Saving Wildlife with LOVE campaign which allows people to donate and support all the resident animals. For $20, people can name a salmon after their ex as part of the rehabilitation center’s Catch and Release program. The best part – the fish will then be fed to their two brown bears Kodi and Yak.
“It’s a special treat for them, they don’t get salmon all the time,” said Erin Maxson, director of community relations for Wildlife Images. “Just like in the wild they don’t get salmon all the time. It is a special treat, it’s kind of their salmon run of the year.”
If you don’t want to name a salmon after your ex though, Wildlife Images has another program called A Great Catch where you can name a salmon, for the same price, after someone you love instead.
However, the two bears can only eat so much fish and the center is making sure that they don’t spoil the bears’ diet too much. Maxson says they’re making sure they compensate their daily food intake with lighter foods while they enjoy this little salmon escapade.
Due to the finite amount of salmon Kodi and Yak can eat that means there are only a number of fish that can be named.
If you would like to try and name a fish after an ex or someone you love you can visit their website: Wildlife Images, Saving Wildlife with LOVE.
To reserve your salmon, click here.
If you can’t name a salmon or would prefer not too, the center’s campaign has plenty of other options for people to help support all of their animals and rehabilitation projects.
