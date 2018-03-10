Home
Senator Wyden hosts town hall meeting in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Water issues were a hot topic at a town hall meeting held by Senator Ron Wyden Saturday at Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls.

Senator Wyden has now held 879 town hall meetings during his 22 years in office.

Mike Byrne of Malin has been to several of the meetings in Klamath Falls.  “I try to talk to him every time he comes by, mostly about the water issues – because I’m a rancher.  This year, our water is at risk.”

Senator Wyden cited rancher Becky Hyde’s ‘mutual respect’ approach at water solutions, as opposed to pointing fingers of blame.

“We’re going to try to make it a ‘black eye free zone’.”  Explains Wyden.  “Because she said, you can’t solve this if you’re just throwing punches and giving people black eyes.”

Other topics included health care…the Pacific Connector Pipeline…forest health, and wildfires…energy…and veterans.

“It’s the main place for our representatives and senators to get the information from the community.”  States Mike Byrne.  “It’s our main interface with him.”

About 60 people attended Saturday’s meeting in Klamath Falls.

