Home
Sentry Eagle 2020 grounded

Sentry Eagle 2020 grounded

Regional , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing announced Monday morning that this year’s ‘Sentry Eagle’ exercise and open house has been cancelled.

Sentry Eagle had been scheduled to take place over a 4 day period in mid-July.

The Sentry Eagle open house normally attracts a crowd of more than 10,000.

Organizers says the cancellation is due to the pandemic, and risks posed to the public and visiting military units.

Construction projects at Kingsley Field will prevent the event from being held in 2021.

Planning is already underway for Sentry Eagle 2022.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »