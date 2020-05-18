Body found in rural Douglas County

MILO, Ore. – Detectives are investigating after a body was found in rural Douglas County.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, someone found the body on the morning of May 18 in the 15000 block of Tiller Trail Highway east of Canyonville.
While detectives have yet to release details about the incident, they did say the death is being considered “suspicious.” Investigators did not say anything regarding the identity of the body.
Anyone with further information is being asked to call DCSO at 541-440-4458.