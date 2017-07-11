State funding up for Oregon Tech

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Oregon Tech is benefiting from additional state legislative funding for higher education with new construction, and a smaller than anticipated hike in tuition.
Oregon Tech students had been bracing for an 8% tuition increase.
But Oregon Tech V.P. of Finance Brian Fox says state funding for higher ed came in more than expected. “Instead of an 8% increase, we’ll be seeing only a 5% increase. Students will be saving about $225 per year from what we anticipated.”
Lawmakers also authorized $40,000,000 in state bonds for construction of the ‘Center for Excellence in Engineering and Technology’ at Cornett Hall.
“We’ll be expanding that, and connecting it with really, an additional building that’s focused on bringing together engineering, business, information technology, our cyber-security work.” Notes Fox.
Campus officials had been banking on tighter projected budgets – but say they’re excited about the additional funding.
“Even in hard budget times, investing in universities helps to build the economy.” Said Fox.
Oregon Tech will still need to raise an additional $2,000,000 in matching funds for the construction project.