Suicide law sought following death of teen

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The mother of an Arizona teen who took his own life in Klamath Falls is taking steps to help prevent other suicides, as she believes an online chat room may have played a role in the tragedy.
Paolla Jordan says her son Adrio Romine was just 17 when he committed suicide May 11th. “He had a lot to live for. He just finished his freshman year at Arizona State University. He was a pre-med student.”
“He was, by all appearances, a bright young man with a clear future.” Notes Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber. “And so that makes it even that much more hard to take.”
Jordan later learned that her son had been active in an online support group on ‘Reddit’, called ‘suicide watch’.
She’s particularly concerned that an adult online may have played a role in her son’s death.
“My son had very specific questions on how to kill himself.” Explains Jordan. “This person was an influence on him, simply by giving him all this specific information on how to kill himself with a gun.”
“I would like to think that if a caring person would have gotten hold of this boy at the right time, that they might have been able to convince him otherwise.” Reflected Sheriff Kaber.
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello says it would be difficult to prosecute any adult that may have provoked Adrio.
“It is considered manslaughter if you do actually take a substantial step towards assisting that person in committing suicide.” Costello notes. “However, given case law, that substantial step is pretty close.”
Costello adds a ‘free speech’ argument only goes so far. “Where you’re actually causing a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury, such as screaming ‘fire’ in a crowded movie theater.”
Jordan now wants lawmakers to put extra protections in place.
“Not to take away from my son’s wanting to take his own life.” Jordan explains. “It’s another thing for an adult to talk to a minor child about suicide or self harm.”
District Attorney Costello agrees. “I think that reaching out to the legislature and creating something that would be narrowly tailored enough to meet that would be beneficial.”
Sheriff Kaber is also behind the effort. “There should be some accountability for an adult person that encourages an minor person to harm themselves. So I’m trying to do whatever I can from my position to encourage legislators to maybe consider this sort of an option.”
“The internet is good, in parts.” Adds Jordan. “But there is really grave concerns that a lot of parents aren’t aware of.”
Sheriff Kaber says he’s already contacted State Senator Dennis Linthicum, and Representative E. Werner Reschke about sponsoring legislation.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available.
You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK – That’s 1-800-273-8255.
You can also text 741-741 any time to be connected to a crisis counselor.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.