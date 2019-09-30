Home
Student admits to setting fires at Bandon middle school

BANDON, Ore. – A student told investigators he started a pair of fires at an Oregon Coast school.

Oregon State Police said on the evening of August 28, a student intentionally set two fires at Harbor Light Middle School.

Only one of the fires caused severe damage, but it didn’t stop the school from continuing as normal. The majority of the damage was inside the boys’ locker room.

A boy attending the school later admitted to starting the fires. The school plans to take administrative actions against the student as the case is reviewed by prosecutors who may file criminal charges.

