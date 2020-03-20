Suspect arrested in Klamath Falls fast-food burglaries

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An arrest has been made in connection with a recent rash of burglaries at fast food locations in Klamath Falls.
51 year old George Earl Shipp was arrested by Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies Thursday night on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.
He’s accused of breaking into Kentucky Fried Chicken, and Taco Bell on South 6th Street early Thursday morning.
Klamath Falls police are investigating whether Shipp may be linked to burglaries of McDonalds, and two Burger King restaurants earlier in the week.
Similar burglaries were also reported at a Chevron service station, and a downtown Klamath Falls doughnut shop.
