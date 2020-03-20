Home
Klamath / Lake Counties Food Bank assistance now available through local pantries

Klamath / Lake Counties Food Bank assistance now available through local pantries

Regional , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath / Lake Counties Food Bank is expanding deliveries to local food pantries.

Crews have been busy preparing pallets of food for distribution.

Food Bank Director Niki Sampson points out the front office on Maywood Drive is now closed to the public.

“What that means, is if you need a food assistance card, you won’t need to come here.”  Explains Sampson.  “Go to the local pantries, and they will be set up to get you food assistance.”

You’ll find a link to those pantry locations at the Food Bank website:  www.klamathfoodbank.org/index.php/food-pantry-schedules

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »