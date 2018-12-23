Suspect in Siskiyou County in custody for officer involved shooting

WEED, Calif. – Multiple agencies from Siskiyou County responded to an officer-involved shooting just north of Weed.
The preliminary investigation found a CHP officer in the area made a routine check of a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of I-5 south. The incident happened in the area about 1.5 miles south of Edgewood road. As the officer checked the vehicle, an armed person confronted the officer and was shot.
The suspect attempted to flee the scene but was quickly taken into custody and taken to the hospital for treatment. The officer was not injured in the incident.
Charges against the suspect are still pending.
